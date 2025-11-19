TJX: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.44 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.28.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $15.12 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.88 billion.

TJX expects full-year earnings to be $4.63 to $4.66 per share.

