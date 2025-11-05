Sinclair: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1…

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $773 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Sinclair said it expects revenue in the range of $815 million to $851 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.15 billion to $3.18 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBGI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.