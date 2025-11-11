Similarweb: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in…

The Givatayim, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 5 cents per share.

The digital intelligence company posted revenue of $71.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.9 million.

Similarweb expects full-year revenue in the range of $285 million to $288 million.

