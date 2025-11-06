Shift4 Payments: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of…

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $28.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Center Valley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.47 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $589.2 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $580.6 million.

Shift4 Payments expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.98 billion to $2.02 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

