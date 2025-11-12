Regis: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Regis Corp. (RGS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.4 million in its fiscal first…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Regis Corp. (RGS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The owner of hair salon chains Supercuts and MasterCuts posted revenue of $59 million in the period.

