QuickLogic: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4 million in its third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and to account for discontinued operations, were 19 cents per share.

The maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers posted revenue of $2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QUIK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QUIK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.