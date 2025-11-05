PTC Inc.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $354.8 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $354.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $2.94. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The product development software maker posted revenue of $893.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $743.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $741 million, or $6.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, PTC Inc. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.26 to $1.82.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $600 million to $660 million for the fiscal first quarter.

PTC Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.49 to $8.95 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.92 billion.

