Palo Alto: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $334 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.46 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Palo Alto expects its per-share earnings to range from 93 cents to 95 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.57 billion to $2.59 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Palo Alto expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $3.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $10.5 billion to $10.54 billion.

