On Holding: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — On Holding AG (ONON) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $148.6 million. The Zurich-based…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — On Holding AG (ONON) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $148.6 million.

The Zurich-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 50 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The running-shoe and apparel company posted revenue of $992.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $939 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONON

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.