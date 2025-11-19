Nvidia: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $31.91 billion.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $1.30 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence posted revenue of $57.01 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.74 billion.

