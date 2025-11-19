New Jersey Resources: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALL, N.J. (AP) — WALL, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

The Wall, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The energy services holding company posted revenue of $336.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $335.6 million, or $3.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.04 billion.

New Jersey Resources expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.03 to $3.18 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NJR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NJR

