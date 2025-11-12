Nebius Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $119.6 million…

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $119.6 million in its third quarter.

The Schiphol, Netherlands-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 50 cents per share.

The an AI-centric cloud platform posted revenue of $146.1 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $150.6 million.

