Nayax: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $3.5 million.

The Herzliya, Israel-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The financial technology company posted revenue of $104.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.3 million.

