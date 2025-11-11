Mountain Province: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVDF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $40.6 million in…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVDF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $40.6 million in its third quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The diamond mining company posted revenue of $21.2 million in the period.

