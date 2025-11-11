Metagenomi: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Metagenomi Inc. (MGX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.4 million in…

Metagenomi Inc. (MGX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.4 million in its third quarter.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 60 cents per share.

The genetic medicines company posted revenue of $8.7 million in the period.

