Melco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 8:13 AM

HONG KONG., Hong Kong (AP) — HONG KONG., Hong Kong (AP) — Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO) on Thursday reported earnings of $74.7 million in its third quarter.

The Hong Kong., Hong Kong-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The casino company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period.

