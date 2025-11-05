Maiden Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Maiden Holdings Ltd. (KG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.1 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Maiden Holdings Ltd. (KG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its third quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.95 per share.

The reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $17.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12 million.

