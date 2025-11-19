Lowe’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.62 billion.…

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $2.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.06 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.97 per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $20.81 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Lowe’s expects full-year earnings to be $12.25 per share, with revenue expected to be $86 billion.

