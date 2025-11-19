Kulicke and Soffa: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $6.4…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $6.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $177.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $213,000. Revenue was reported as $654.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Kulicke and Soffa said it expects revenue in the range of $180 million to $200 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KLIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KLIC

