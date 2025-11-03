Kosmos Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) on Monday reported a loss of $124.3 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) on Monday reported a loss of $124.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, were 15 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $311.2 million in the period.

