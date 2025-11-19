KALA BIO: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — KALA BIO, Inc. (KALA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.6 million…

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.07.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KALA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KALA

