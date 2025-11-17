James Hardie: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Monday reported a loss of $55.8 million in…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Monday reported a loss of $55.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The fiber cement maker posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JHX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.