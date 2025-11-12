IHS Holding: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) on Wednesday reported net income of $147.4 million in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) on Wednesday reported net income of $147.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 44 cents.

The telecommunications infrastructure company posted revenue of $455.1 million in the period.

IHS Holding expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion.

