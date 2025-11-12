HudBay Minerals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $222.4 million. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $222.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 3 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $346.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $413.2 million.

