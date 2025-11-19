How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 11/19/2025

The U.S. stock market swung through another unsettled day of trading, ahead of a couple of crucial tests for Wall…

The U.S. stock market swung through another unsettled day of trading, ahead of a couple of crucial tests for Wall Street.

The S&P 500 added 0.4% after veering between a small loss and a leap of 1.1% earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.6%.

Nvidia climbed as traders made their final moves before it delivered its latest profit report, which arrived after trading finished for the day. Much is riding on it because of worries that AI stock prices may have shot too high. Treasury yields held relatively steady.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 24.84 points, or 0.4%, to 6,642.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.03 points, or 0.1%, to 46,138.77.

The Nasdaq composite rose 131.38 points, or 0.6%, to 22,564.23.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.84 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,347.89.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 91.95 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is down 1,008.71 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 336.36 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 40.33 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 760.53 points, or 12.9%.

The Dow is up 3,594.55 points, or 8.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,253.44 points, or 16.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 117.74 points, or 5.3%.

