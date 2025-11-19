Hillenbrand: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) on Wednesday reported profit of $75.7 million in its…

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) on Wednesday reported profit of $75.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Batesville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 83 cents per share.

The diversified industrial company specializing in business-to-business products posted revenue of $652.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43.1 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.67 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.