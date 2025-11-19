Gulf Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHANDONG, China (AP) — SHANDONG, China (AP) — Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.7 million…

SHANDONG, China (AP) — SHANDONG, China (AP) — Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shandong, China-based company said it had a loss of $26.35. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.86 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $9 million in the period.

