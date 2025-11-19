Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 5.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 5.75 cents at $4.30 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 9 cents at $5.37 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 0.75 cent at $3.10 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 17 cents at $11.35 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was down 3.53 cents at $2.16 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle rose by 0.4 cent at $3.42 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.87 cent at $.79 a pound.

