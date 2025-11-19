Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 1.25 cents at $4.36 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 0.5 cent at $5.46 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 0.25 cent at $3.10 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was down 1.25 cents at $11.52 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 0.32 cent at $2.20 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was up 0.5 cent at $3.41 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 0.1 cent at $.78 a pound.

