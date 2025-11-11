Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 3…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 3 cents at $4.32 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.36 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 7.25 cents at $3.06 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 2 cents at $11.12 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 1.37 cents at $2.27 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was off 0.25 cent at $3.38 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.02 cent at $.82 a pound.

