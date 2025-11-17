Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 5 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 5 cents at $4.35 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 18.25 cents at $5.45 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 3.25 cents at $3.10 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 37.5 cents at $11.57 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 4.38 cents at $2.21 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was up 1.6 cents at $3.40 a pound. Dec. hogs was down 0.13 cent at $.78 a pound.

