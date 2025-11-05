Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 4.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 4.5 cents at $4.35 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 4.5 cents at $5.54 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 0.5 cent at $3.01 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 12.75 cents at $11.19 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 7.85 cents at $2.21 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle fell by 10.55 cents at $3.26 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 0.4 cent at $.81 a pound.

