GDS Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $102 million.

The Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $405.6 million in the period.

GDS Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion.

