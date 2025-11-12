FTC Solar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.9 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.9 million in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.61 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 36 cents per share.

The solar tracking systems maker posted revenue of $26 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, FTC Solar said it expects revenue in the range of $30 million to $50 million.

