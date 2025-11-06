Fox Factory Holding: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $634,000…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $634,000 in its third quarter.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The vehicle suspension maker posted revenue of $376.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $382.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Fox Factory Holding expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 25 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $340 million to $370 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Fox Factory Holding expects full-year earnings in the range of 92 cents to $1.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOXF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.