Flutter: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $690 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $690 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $3.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.64 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The online gambling company posted revenue of $3.79 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.86 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLUT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.