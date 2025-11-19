FinVolution: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — FinVolution Group (FINV) on Wednesday reported net income of $87.7 million in its third…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — FinVolution Group (FINV) on Wednesday reported net income of $87.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The online consumer finance marketplace provider posted revenue of $489.8 million in the period.

FinVolution expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion.

