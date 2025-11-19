Dycom Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Wednesday reported fiscal…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $106.4 million.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $3.63 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.15 per share.

The provider of specialty contracting services posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Dycom Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.62 to $1.97.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.