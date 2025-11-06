Datadog: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Datadog Inc. (DDOG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $33.9 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Datadog Inc. (DDOG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $33.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The data analytics and cloud monitoring company posted revenue of $885.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $849.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Datadog expects its per-share earnings to range from 54 cents to 56 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $912 million to $916 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Datadog expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.02 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.39 billion.

