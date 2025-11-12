Crown Crafts: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GONZALES, La. (AP) — GONZALES, La. (AP) — Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.2 million…

GONZALES, La. (AP) — GONZALES, La. (AP) — Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gonzales, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of 11 cents.

The maker of children’s products posted revenue of $23.7 million in the period.

