Copa Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Copa Holdings SA (CPA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $173.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Panama City-based company said it had profit of $4.20.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.03 per share.

The holding company for Panama’s national airline posted revenue of $913.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $915 million.

