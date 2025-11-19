Cerence: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.4 million in…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, were 6 cents per share.

The automotive artificial intelligence developer posted revenue of $60.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.7 million, or 43 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $251.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Cerence said it expects revenue in the range of $110 million to $120 million.

