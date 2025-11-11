CAE: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $53.7 million.…

ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $53.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the St-Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had net income of 17 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The civil and military flight simulator company posted revenue of $898 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $823.1 million.

CAE shares have risen 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $27.42, a rise of 42% in the last 12 months.

