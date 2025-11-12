Bally’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bally’s Corp. (BALY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $102.9 million in…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bally’s Corp. (BALY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $102.9 million in its third quarter.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of $1.70 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $663.7 million in the period.

Bally’s shares have climbed almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BALY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BALY

