When something major goes wrong on a cruise ship, it almost always makes the news. You’ve seen the grim headlines: passengers overboard, thrill rides malfunctioning, brawls breaking out on deck. Add to that the smaller incidents you may not read as much about online (think: thefts and minor assaults), and you might start to wonder: Are cruise ships safe?

We spoke to experts in the field to get the scoop and gathered some important tips to help you stay safe during your vacation at sea.

Cruise ship safety incidents by the numbers

A comprehensive report by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) revealed an average of 18.2 significant operational cruise ship incidents reported per year between 2009 and 2019 — a decline from a seven-year average of 19.9 in 2015. Operational incidents include fires, technical breakdowns (like engine failures), storm or wave damage, stranding or grounding of a ship, overboard accidents, collisions, and sinking. The incident is deemed “significant” if it results in a sailing delay of more than 24 hours, or if any passengers or crew members are seriously or fatally injured.

“Cruise ships operate as small floating cities, and like any densely populated environment, accidents do occur. These incidents range from common issues, such as slip-and-falls on the pool deck, to serious medical emergencies requiring air evacuations,” says Khalil Farah, a personal injury attorney at Farah & Farah, which handles cases involving cruise ships and maritime law. “Less frequently, but notably, high-profile incidents sometimes take place, including man-overboard cases, rapes/sexual assaults by crew members, or mass casualty events, such as the grounding of the Costa Concordia.”

According to CLIA, a total of 212 overboard incidents (involving both guests and crew) were recorded between 2009 and 2019, of which 48 people survived. While any number of man-overboard accidents is alarming, the statistical likelihood of going missing over the edge of a cruise ship is about 1 in 1.8 million, based on CLIA’s average of 19 overboard accidents per year and 2024’s 34.6 million cruise passengers worldwide. In comparison, the odds of being struck by lightning sometime in your life (as of 2022) are 1 in 18,864, according to the National Weather Service.

In terms of crime, the FBI received 138 reports of criminal activity on a cruise ship between January and September 2025, as detailed in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s most recent quarterly cruise line incident reports. The issues included assaults with serious bodily injuries, sexual assaults/rapes, thefts of greater than $10,000 and missing U.S. nationals. While the annual reported occurrence of these types of onboard crimes has generally been trending upward since 2016, the popularity of cruising has also skyrocketed over the last decade. Per CLIA, the annual global number of cruisers jumped from about 22 million in 2014 to the aforementioned 34.6 million 10 years later — a passenger increase of more than 57%.

Cruise line safety protocols

Cruise lines have a number of preventative measures in place to keep travelers safe, as well as strict protocols when something does go wrong. Lines employ 24/7 security guards on each ship who are trained to handle fights, security breaches and other dangerous situations. Many security teams are managed by former members of law enforcement — whether at the federal, state or military level. All onboard staff are well-versed in emergency signals and alarms, fire prevention, and evacuation procedures, and they are also prepared to provide first aid in the event of injury or illness. More broadly, cruise ships undergo close supervision by the International Maritime Organization, authorities in each port and other sources to ensure their continued safety.

“Every cruise line must comply with strict international safety regulations under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS),” Farah says. “These protocols generally include muster drills: mandatory passenger safety drills at the start of each voyage, showing evacuation routes, lifeboat locations and emergency procedures. From fire suppression systems and watertight doors to Coast Guard coordination for medical evacuations, ships are designed to respond quickly to emergencies.”

Anthony Incorvati, Transport Segment Leader — Americas Region at Axis Communications, adds that modern technology plays an important role in today’s cruise ship safety environment.

“Despite carrying millions of passengers each year, serious incidents on cruise ships are exceedingly rare. That’s not coincidence — it’s the result of well-trained crews, layered systems and technology designed to anticipate rather than react,” Incorvati says. He continues, “Thousands of AI-enabled cameras cover nearly every area on board — from boarding terminals and baggage screening zones to dining decks, machinery spaces and restricted areas.”

Incorvati highlights man-overboard detection systems that use infrared and motion technologies to alert ship officials almost immediately; crowd analytics that detect suspicious activity on board; controlled access to restricted areas for authorized crew; and fire detection monitors.

Tips to stay safe — on board and ashore

While all of these systems are in place to keep cruisers safe, passengers should still take their own precautions during their voyages for extra peace of mind.

When it comes to emergency preparedness, Christina Tunnah, Head of the Americas for World Nomads Travel Insurance, recommends the following. “Locate the evacuation map in your cabin and follow it to your assigned lifeboat station so you know the route in an emergency. During the muster drill, if possible, ask a crew member to show you how the lifeboat operates. The more familiar you are with the procedures, the better prepared you’ll be if something goes wrong.”

Additional safeguards include:

— Remain aware of your surroundings and avoid altercations or other dangerous situations with others. (Excessive alcohol consumption can play a role in this, so be mindful of your own limitations and the state of those around you.)

— Keep valuables — like special jewelry and travel documents — locked in the safe in your cabin.

— Lock your cabin door at all times.

— Wear nonslip shoes on deck to avoid accidental falls. According to Farah, slip-and-fall cases are among the most common cruise ship injuries.

— Do not sit on or hang over barriers or guardrails at the edge of the ship — these are in place to keep passengers safely on board.

— If you’re traveling with family or friends, be sure to keep tabs on each other’s whereabouts, as it may be difficult to keep in touch by phone. Parents should keep an especially close eye on young children.

On shore, Farah recommends cruisers opt for well-established excursions offered by the cruise line. “Be mindful of local transportation standards,” he adds. “For example, some ports can only be reached by tender boat. Stay aware of your surroundings; petty theft and scams can occur in popular tourist areas.”

For added protection, you may want to consider travel insurance. “Travelers should be aware that the same risks that exist on land can also occur at sea, sometimes with higher stakes due to limited access to immediate medical care or evacuation services,” Tunnah says. “Understand that the cruise line’s own protection plans may not provide the same financial or medical coverage as a third-party travel insurance policy. Confirm whether your policy covers shore excursions and activities off the ship, like snorkeling or hiking, which are often where incidents occur.”

What to do in an emergency

In the rare event of a shipwide emergency (think: a fire, a technical failure, a man-overboard situation or even a powerful storm), carefully follow the directions of the trained officials on board. If necessary, they will instruct you to head to your muster station, direct you toward lifeboats, help you put on life jackets and provide general assistance to keep everyone calm and orderly. In some situations, passengers may be advised to avoid elevators or return to their cabins until an all-clear is issued.

In the (also unlikely) chance you individually find yourself in an unsafe situation, do your best to quickly remove yourself from danger. Once you are safe, Farah recommends the following:

— Report the incident immediately, and ask for a copy of a signed incident report from the ship’s medical center or passenger service desk.

— Document the scene with photos and video footage. Request contact information from witnesses, if applicable.

— Preserve any evidence (i.e., clothing, shoes, excursion information, etc.). Speak to a maritime attorney once you are back on shore, if needed.

Ultimately, Incorvati weighs in favor of the safety of cruise vessels. “Cruise ships aren’t unsafe,” he says. “They’re among the most technologically advanced and safety-conscious transportation environments in operation today — where integrated surveillance, predictive analytics, medical care and strict compliance don’t just record what happens; they help prevent it.”

Why Trust U.S. News

Nicola Wood manages U.S. News’ Best Cruise Lines rankings — so she always has her finger on the pulse of the cruise industry. To write this article, she conducted research and spoke with multiple cruise safety experts. Throughout her time at U.S. News, Wood has been interviewed by media outlets, including CNBC, the Frommer’s Travel Show and MarketWatch, for her cruise insights.

