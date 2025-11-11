Amdocs: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $96.3 million.…

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $96.3 million.

The Saint Louis-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.83 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The provider of computer systems integration posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $564.7 million, or $5.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.53 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Amdocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.73 to $1.79.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

