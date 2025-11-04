Advanced Micro: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.24 billion.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $9.25 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.72 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Advanced Micro said it expects revenue in the range of $9.3 billion to $9.9 billion.

Advanced Micro shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $250.09, a rise of 78% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.