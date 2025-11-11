Adecoagro: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Adecoagro SA (AGRO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $6.5 million. The Luxembourg-based…

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Adecoagro SA (AGRO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $6.5 million.

The Luxembourg-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The producer of agricultural products and renewable energy posted revenue of $304.2 million in the period.

Adecoagro shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $8.16, a decline of 28% in the last 12 months.

