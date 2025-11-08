8 Best Investments for a Trump Presidency

It’s still early in U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term in the White House, but so far Wall Street has…

It’s still early in U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term in the White House, but so far Wall Street has been pleased with the impact of Trump’s policies. Regardless of political preferences, all Americans with investments must consider how the Trump administration will influence financial markets. Throughout his presidency, Trump has focused on several potential market-moving themes, such as implementing aggressive tariffs, ramping defense spending, supporting domestic oil and gas drilling, reducing regulations, cutting corporate taxes, and even investing in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining.

Here are eight stocks to buy that could be big winners under President Donald Trump:

— Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (ticker: DJT)

— Strategy Inc. (MSTR)

— Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

— Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT)

— Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

— Intel Corp. (INTC)

— Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)

— Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group is a media company focused on prioritizing free speech. It is the parent company of social media platform Truth Social, which was created in 2022 after Trump was kicked off Facebook and Twitter in 2021. Truth Social aims to serve as a safe harbor for free expression and create an alternative platform to the ones provided by Big Tech corporations. Since going public, the stock has traded up or down based on Trump’s political performance. Trump is the largest shareholder of Trump Media, so Truth Social will get plenty of promotion and visibility in coming years.

Strategy Inc. (MSTR)

Strategy’s core business is a business intelligence software platform, but cryptocurrency enthusiasts know the company because Strategy is also the largest corporate investor in Bitcoin. As of October 2025, the company held 640,250 BTC on its balance sheet, a stake worth $71.6 billion at today’s Bitcoin prices. With Bitcoin prices up 61% in the past year, it’s easy to see why Strategy shares have soared. Trump has pledged to support U.S. Bitcoin mining and prioritize digital asset regulations that will promote Bitcoin adoption. The higher Bitcoin prices rise, the higher MSTR stock should climb.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Trump has been a staunch supporter of the legacy U.S. auto industry in Detroit, and he even ended the government’s $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases in September. At first glance, it would seem a Trump presidency would be very bad news for the EV industry and its leader Tesla. However, savvy Tesla CEO Elon Musk has done everything in his power to gain Trump’s favor, including publicly endorsing Trump and making large donations to his campaign. Trump has a long history of rewarding loyalty and praise, so Musk and Tesla may be unconventional Trump presidency winners.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT)

Lockheed Martin is one of the world’s largest defense, security and intelligence firms and is also an important supplier to NASA and other non-defense government agencies. The company produces missile and targeting systems, as well as mission systems for ships, submarines and aircraft. It also manufactures Black Hawk and Seahawk military helicopters. Trump has been vocal about his support for increasing U.S. defense spending, including proposing a 13% uptick in the defense budget in fiscal 2026. Lockheed is the world’s largest defense contractor by revenue, and more than 70% of the company’s revenue comes from the U.S. government.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

Exxon Mobil is the largest U.S. oil major. During his first term in office and throughout his 2024 campaign, Trump has been a strong advocate for domestic U.S. oil and gas production. He often uses the slogan “drill, baby, drill” as a rallying cry for the U.S. oil and gas industry. On day one in office, Trump removed the U.S. from the Paris Agreement on climate change and pledged to support the oil and gas industry. During his first term, Trump even chose former Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson as his secretary of state.

Intel Corp. (INTC)

Intel is the largest U.S. producer of microprocessors, central processing units for personal computers and many other semiconductor products. President Joe Biden made headlines for his CHIPS Act, which provided subsidies for companies building semiconductor foundries in the U.S. Trump has taken things a step further, converting about $8.9 billion in pending CHIPS Act grants into a 9.9% U.S. government stake in Intel. In addition, Trump’s tariffs on semiconductors and other imports are pressuring Intel’s competition in Taiwan and Korea. Intel is currently the only major U.S.-based company capable of advanced semiconductor fabrication.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)

Wells Fargo is one of the largest U.S. banks, lending mostly within the U.S. market. During Trump’s first administration, he treated the banking industry well by supporting deregulation. That hands-off approach is good news to the entire U.S. banking industry, but it may be particularly good news for Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo was one of the largest corporate donors to the Trump campaign, and the Federal Reserve finally lifted Wells Fargo’s punitive $1.9 trillion asset cap in June. The cap had been in place since 2018 and had previously limited the bank’s growth opportunities.

Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association, also known as “Fannie Mae,” is a government-sponsored company that provides liquidity for the U.S. housing market. Fannie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. (Freddie Mac) have both been under government conservatorship since they were bailed out during the housing market collapse back in 2008. During Trump’s first term, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin authorized Fannie and Freddie to begin retaining profits to build a capital base in preparation for exiting conservatorship. Investors like billionaire Bill Ackman now believe Fannie and Freddie could be privatized in the next few years, potentially creating significant value.

