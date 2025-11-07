7 of the Best Long-Term Stocks to Buy

Investing is a marathon, not a sprint. For those who can identify strong long-term opportunities and maintain the discipline to…

Investing is a marathon, not a sprint. For those who can identify strong long-term opportunities and maintain the discipline to follow a buy-and-hold strategy, the potential rewards can be substantial.

Although short-term market trends and fads come and go, the U.S. economy and stock market have historically trended upward over extended periods. With careful research, investors can identify established companies with durable business models, consistent profitability and promising long-term outlooks.

The following stocks each have market capitalizations of $30 billion or more, strong long-term track records and a history of generating reliable dividends:

Stock Sector Market capitalization Dividend yield Alphabet Inc. (ticker: GOOGL) Communication services $3.5 trillion 0.3% Altria Group Inc. (MO) Consumer staples $98 billion 7.2% Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Consumer staples $395 billion 0.6% Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Utilities $36 billion 3.4% Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Health care $940 billion 0.6% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Financials $238 billion 2.0% Prologis Inc. (PLD) Real estate $114 billion 3.3%

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Sector: Communication services Market value: $3.5 trillion Dividend: 0.3%

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is the smallest dividend payer on this list, having initiated its regular quarterly distribution just over a year ago with a 20-cent dividend and a $70 billion share repurchase plan. The quarterly payout has already increased to 21 cents, and with nearly $100 billion in cash and more than $100 billion in annual operating cash flow, Alphabet has considerable room for further dividend growth. Shares have gained more than 220% over the past five years, supported by the company’s continued dominance in digital advertising and its leadership role in artificial intelligence. As a result, GOOGL remains a core long-term holding for many technology investors.

Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Sector: Consumer staples Market value: $98 billion Dividend: 7.2%

Altria is a stalwart in the tobacco industry and has demonstrated an ability to deliver consistent revenue and earnings across economic conditions. Its brand portfolio includes Marlboro cigarettes, Black & Mild cigars and pipe tobacco, and Copenhagen smokeless tobacco. While not a high-growth company, Altria has raised its dividend for more than 56 consecutive years, including a recent increase in September. With strong brands and resilient demand, Altria provides investors with a high-yield, defensive option among today’s safest stocks.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)

Sector: Consumer staples Market value: $395 billion Dividend: 0.6%

Costco’s long-term appeal is rooted in its loyal membership base and value-focused retail strategy. The company has nearly 130 million card-carrying members who pay at least $65 annually for membership, generating approximately $7.8 billion in recurring revenue — before accounting for any in-store purchases. Costco’s reputation for quality and affordability keeps members returning consistently. Although its current dividend yield is modest, the payout ratio — roughly 27% of earnings — provides ample room for future dividend growth. Costco has a long history of rewarding shareholders, with its quarterly dividend rising from 45 cents per share in 2016 to $1.30 per share today, and continued increases appear likely.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

Sector: Utilities Market value: $36 billion Dividend: 3.4%

Utility stocks have experienced some volatility recently, partly due to shifting expectations around energy demand driven by artificial intelligence. Nevertheless, the sector remains attractive for long-term investors because electricity demand is essential and relatively inelastic, and most utilities operate with entrenched, near-monopoly positions. Consolidated Edison serves approximately 3.5 million electricity customers and 1.1 million natural gas customers in the New York City metropolitan area — a region with robust and stable energy needs. This reliability has supported more than 51 consecutive years of dividend increases, underscoring the company’s long-term strength and consistency.

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY)

Sector: Health care Market value: $940 billion Dividend: 0.6%

Founded in 1876, Eli Lilly is one of the world’s most respected pharmaceutical companies. Its portfolio includes key products such as Humalog insulin and the diabetes therapy Trulicity, along with rapidly growing weight-management treatments Mounjaro and Zepbound. These newer therapies have sparked strong investor enthusiasm and are expected to fuel substantial revenue growth for years to come. With a five-year share price increase exceeding 600% and a robust product pipeline, Eli Lilly stands out as one of the most compelling long-term investments in the health care sector.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Sector: Financials Market value: $238 billion Dividend: 2%

Goldman Sachs is one of the most renowned names in global finance. Unlike commercial banks, Goldman focuses primarily on investment banking activities, including mergers and acquisitions advisory, securities underwriting, prime brokerage services for institutional clients, and asset management for high-net-worth individuals and large organizations. As a result, GS provides everyday investors with indirect exposure to initial public offerings, private equity and other sophisticated investment strategies. Shares have risen roughly 250% over the past five years, and the quarterly dividend has climbed from 80 cents in late 2020 to $4 per share in the fourth quarter of 2025. With a dominant brand and a strong history of shareholder returns, Goldman Sachs remains a premier long-term holding.

Prologis Inc. (PLD)

Sector: Real estate Market value: $114 billion Dividend: 3.3%

Prologis is the largest publicly traded real estate company in the U.S., specializing in logistics and industrial properties rather than residential or office space. The company controls approximately 1.2 billion square feet of warehouse and distribution facilities across 19 countries, serving major global clients such as Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and FedEx Corp. (FDX). Given the scale and strategic placement of its assets, it is difficult for any competitor to match Prologis’ footprint. As a real estate investment trust (REIT), Prologis is required to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders, supporting a long record of consistent and generous dividends. This structure, combined with its dominant market position, makes PLD a compelling long-term investment.

